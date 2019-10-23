Chef Chi Shares Photo From Her Maternity Shoot

Singer Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, has taken to social media to share a photo from her maternity shoot.

Chioma who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with the DMW boss, a few days ago, posted a photo of herself rocking a white turtle neck top, while cradling her baby bump.

Posting the photo on her IG page, she captioned it;‘ I was literally fed up at this point’! ??’

Davido on his part already has two daughters, Hailey and Imade.

