Chelsea Ease Past Southampton To Move To Within 2 Points Of Second Placed Mancity

Chelsea proved too strong for host Southampton as they eased past them with four-goal to one during the domestic league fixture corresponding to matchday 8 at the St. Mary stadium.

The visitors needed only 16 minutes of action to announce their presence as Tammy Abraham was left unmarked in the penalty area.

The Nigerian born English International has now scored as much as 9 goals across all competition in the new campaign.

As a result of the impressive victory, Chelsea has now moved to within two points off second-placed Manchester City who lost to Wolves.

