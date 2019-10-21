Chelsea Player, Tammy Abraham Sported At Starboy Fest

by Temitope Alabi

 

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham

English-forward, Tammy Abraham showed his support for Wizkid as he attended the Starboy fest held at the 02 Arena in London.

Tammy, took to his IG page to share photos and videos from the event while also hailing Wizkid.

Read Also: Starboyfest: Wizkid, Burna Boy Perform Together At O2 Arena (VIDEO)

The Starboy Fest was attended by top Nigerian artistes to include Naira Marley, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Oxlade amongst others.

Wizkid held his event on the same night as the Headies, in turn, causing many celebrities to be absent from the award show which saw Burna Boy snagging the award of the Artiste Of The Year.

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham
Tags from the story
Tammy Abraham
0

You may also like

Alibaba

Alibaba Reveals The Real Definition Of Slay Queen

Roman Goddess flaunts N1million she made in just a single trip to Abuja

Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez Describes Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy As Grassroots Artists In Need Of Help (Video)

24 years old yoruba groom marries his pregnant 20 years old girlfriend (Photos)

Adorable New Photos of Actress Oge Okoye & her Kids

OJB Jezreel Unveils His Plans To Help People With Kidney Problems

Belgian Model Claims Jay Z Spent Thousands Of Dollars On Her And Her Friends

Iris Sahhara Blasts Christians, Muslims And The Entire Nigerian Government

Brymo To Dropped 4th Album On October 30th

Brymo To Dropped 4th Album On October 30th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *