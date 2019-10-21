Chelsea Player, Tammy Abraham Sported At Starboy Fest

English-forward, Tammy Abraham showed his support for Wizkid as he attended the Starboy fest held at the 02 Arena in London.

Tammy, took to his IG page to share photos and videos from the event while also hailing Wizkid.

The Starboy Fest was attended by top Nigerian artistes to include Naira Marley, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Oxlade amongst others.

Wizkid held his event on the same night as the Headies, in turn, causing many celebrities to be absent from the award show which saw Burna Boy snagging the award of the Artiste Of The Year.