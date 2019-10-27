Chika Ike Stuns In Blue As She Steps Out For Event

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, is not here to play with anyone.

The stunning actress recently stepped out for an event, slaying her way through in a beautiful blue dress that hugged her curves.

Read Also: Chika Ike Pose Braless In Black Sexy Lingerie (Photos)

The actress had her hair styled in a very high ponytail and finished off the beautiful look with neutral makeup.

She captioned the images shared: “Be careful with me,’ and another ‘Feeling myself and goofing around.’

Chika, aside being a successful actress, is an author and studied at Harvard Business School.