Chioma, Davido Welcome New Baby

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has welcomed a bouncing baby boy to his family, as girlfriend, Chioma delivers.
Recall that some moments ago, the singer announced on his twitter page that he is in the labour room.
Moments later, the celebrity couple welcomed their son. See pictures below:
CONGRATS to #chioma🌹🌹🌹is A boy 💃💃💃
Lil obo is here#headies2019 pic.twitter.com/KFFL2GdNFx
— MimiMike❤ (@Dearmimi_) October 19, 2019