Chioma, Davido Welcome New Baby

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has welcomed a bouncing baby boy to his family, as girlfriend, Chioma delivers.

Davido and Chioma
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido and his wife-to-be Chioma

Recall that some moments ago, the singer announced on his twitter page that he is in the labour room.

Moments later, the celebrity couple welcomed their son. See pictures below:

Davido
Davido’s post

