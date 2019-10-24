Chioma Kisses Her Son On His Head While He Sleeps On Her Shoulder (Photo)

New mom, Chioma Avril Rowland can’t get enough of her 5-day-old baby boy, Ifeanyi David jr Adeleke, and it is noticeable from her recent posts on social media.

The fiancee of popular singer, Davido recently shared a cute photo of herself placing a kiss on his forehead while he slept ‘peacefully’ on her shoulder.

The chef welcomed her first son on Sunday, a few weeks after Davido had gone on one kneels to propose to her.

In the meantime, Chioma has broken her silence regarding the ladies who falsely accused her husband of impregnating one of them.

