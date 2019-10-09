Chioma Reacts As Her Unborn Child Bags Endorsement Deal With Mario & Juliet Diapers

Chioma who is going to be married to Afropop singer, Davido in 2020, has reacted to the endorsement deal that she and her husband have sealed for their unborn child.

She took to her Instagram to express her excitement for her unborn child in her own words.

READ ALSO – Pregnant Chioma Spotted Shopping For Her Unborn Baby

Chioma described her child as “rich from my tummy.”

She wrote: “My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come �❤️ ��

Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest ❤️❤️”

See The Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3X6UjBHbIU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link