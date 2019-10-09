Chioma Reacts As Her Unborn Child Bags Endorsement Deal With Mario & Juliet Diapers

by Michael

Chioma who is going to be married to Afropop singer, Davido in 2020, has reacted to the endorsement deal that she and her husband have sealed for their unborn child.

She took to her Instagram to express her excitement for her unborn child in her own words.

READ ALSO – Pregnant Chioma Spotted Shopping For Her Unborn Baby

Chioma described her child as “rich from my tummy.”

She wrote: “My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come �❤️ ��
Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest ❤️❤️”

See The Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3X6UjBHbIU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Chioma, Chivido 2020, Davido
0

You may also like

‘If I nor fit give myself one small Valentine gift , wetin I gain’? AY says as he gifts himself brand new Benz

[Video]: ‘Actor Francis Odega is a wife beater’ – Actor’s daughter reveals

Akon signs Top NIgerian Artist to KonLive Records

Social media users put the Kardashian/Jenner kids names in a sentence and it actually makes sense

Watch L.T’s tribute at his mother, Henrietta Kosoko’s Wake

Yvonne Jegede Praises Husband As They Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Zambian man plans to sue his Teachers for teaching him things he can’t apply in society

Kris Jenner And Boy-toy, Corey Gamble Allegedly Gets Married Secretly [Photos]

Oscar Winner, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Excitement In Meeting Asa

Oscar Winner, Lupita Nyong’o Shares Excitement In Meeting Asa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *