Chioma Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son Moving His Hands (Video)

by Amaka

Davido’s third babymama and fiancee, Chioma Avirl Rowland alias Chefchi shared a glimpse of their son, Ifeanyi David Jr moving his tiny precious fingers.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Chioma captioned the video:

“In love”

The new mom had earlier shared a video of herself after childbirth laying beside her husband-to-be, who was fast asleep, on the hospital bed.

The chef praised Davido for being around to witness the whole childbirth experience.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had revealed that he was in the labor room after a fan asked him about his upcoming album.

Watch the video below:

0

