Chioma’s Ex Boyfriend Shares Throwback Photo Of Them Together

by Amaka

A photo of Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland and her ex-boyfriend are currently trending alongside the news of the arrival of her first child with the singer.

Chioma and her alleged ex-boyfriend
Chioma and her alleged ex-boyfriend

The new mom welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

The chef’s ex-boyfriend shared a throwback photo of them to congratulate her with the caption;

“BACK THEN WITH THE CHEF CHI”.

Read Also: ‘What’s Up Son’, Davido Talks To His Bouncing Baby Boy (Video)

Davido has gone ahead to reveal the name of his newborn via Instagram with the caption:
“Omoba ti de!! David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.”

See the photo below:

Chioma and her alleged ex-boyfriend

Tags from the story
Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido
0

You may also like

Wizkid, Okoye, Aigbe

Video: Stay Away From My Boyfriend ‘Wizkid’ – Uche Okoye Warns Mercy Aigbe

#BBNaija: ‘The outfit is ugly’- Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Cee-C and Payporte saga

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Turns 36 Today

Lil Wayne hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures in Chicago

Singer Timi Dakolo Gives His Wife “Best Assurance”

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro is critically ill (video)

#BBNaija: ‘I Entertained You for the Money You Paid’- Efe To People Critizing his songs

John Dumelo Loses His International Passport, Laptop, And Cash After His Car Was Burgled

Tonto Dikeh Reveals What She Does With Terry G In The Middle Of The Night (Must Read)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *