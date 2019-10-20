Chioma’s Ex Boyfriend Shares Throwback Photo Of Them Together

A photo of Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland and her ex-boyfriend are currently trending alongside the news of the arrival of her first child with the singer.
The new mom welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Sunday in the United Kingdom.
The chef’s ex-boyfriend shared a throwback photo of them to congratulate her with the caption;
“BACK THEN WITH THE CHEF CHI”.
Davido has gone ahead to reveal the name of his newborn via Instagram with the caption:
“Omoba ti de!! David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.”
See the photo below: