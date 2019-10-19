Chris Attoh Loses His Dad Few Months After The Death Of His Wife

by Temitope Alabi
Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has again been bereaved.

Barely 2 months after losing his  Bettie Jenifer in the US, Chris has again lost someone close to him, his dad.

Chris’s wife Bettie Jenifer was shot dead near her office in Maryland, United States of America and the actor was questioned following her death. He only returned to social media a few weeks ago.

Chris’s dad Pa Fred Attoh, died three weeks after celebrating his 91st birthday on October 1.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

