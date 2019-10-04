Chris Brown Releases Latest Song Featuring Davido (Audio)

by Amaka

Popular American singer, Chris Brown has released his new album, “Indigo Extended” which features Nigerian singer, Davido on one of the tracks.

Chris Brown's album cover
Davido made an appearance on a track dubbed “Lower Body”, produced by Nigerian music producer, Kiddominat.

Information Nigeria recalls the song is a new development which comes a few weeks after Davido had already featured the international musician on his record, ‘Blow My Mind’ which garnered over 23 million views on YouTube.

Blow My Mind music cover
Lower Body has succeeded in amassing over 60, 000 views on YouTube in less than a day.

The video may soon accompany the song on the internet.

Listen to the track below:

