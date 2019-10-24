Chrisland Schools Supervisor Sentenced To 60 Years In Jail For Defiling 2-Year-Old Pupil

by Temitope Alabi
Chrisland School Supervisor
Chrisland School Supervisor,Adegboyega Adenekan

Adegboyega Adenekan, a school supervisor in Chrisland School has been sentenced by an Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court to 60 years imprisonment for child defilement.

The presiding judge Sybil Nwaka, sentenced the accused after he was convicted of a lone-count charge of defiling a two-year and 11-month-old pupil.

Adenekan had pled not guilty to the charge the Lagos state government filed against him. However, while delivering her verdict, Nwaka described Adenekan, as “wicked, conscienceless and an animal who is not worthy of walking on the streets of Lagos. I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years’ imprisonment. This is the sentence of the court,” the judge held.

“Schools should not cover up teachers who sexually abuse children. Parents should not be carried away by aesthetics of schools. This case may just be the tip of the iceberg as a lot of our children are suffering in silence,” she held.

“Parents should be bold enough to confront teachers and school management because a lot of our children are suffering in silence. I advise or recommend that the education and social welfare ministry workers should visit schools randomly to give them a check.”

The victim had told the court how she was defiled by the 47-year-old supervisor of the school in 2016. Adenekan was at the Victoria Garden City (VGC) branch of the school then.

