Chuddy-K Invites Tacha To Join His Investment Group (Video)

Nigerian singer Chuddy-k, popularly known for his hit song ‘Gaga Crazy’ has finally graced fans with a statement about what he has been up to and his future plans in the Nigeria entertainment space.

In his featured post, he explained what he had been up to and also invited disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate

Tacha to join his investment group.

In his own words: “Hi! My name is ChuddyK. You probably noticed that I’ve taken a break from music, and there’s a good reason why – For proper future investment with @riellagroup”

Watch The Video Here: