Chuddy-K Invites Tacha To Join His Investment Group (Video)

by Michael
Chuddy K
Nigerian Artist Chuddy K

Nigerian singer Chuddy-k, popularly known for his hit song ‘Gaga Crazy’ has finally graced fans with a statement about what he has been up to and his future plans in the Nigeria entertainment space.

READ ALSO – Not Enough Is Being Done To Honor Dagrin – Chuddy K

In his featured post, he explained what he had been up to and also invited disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate

Tacha to join his investment group.

In his own words: “Hi! My name is ChuddyK. You probably noticed that I’ve taken a break from music, and there’s a good reason why – For proper future investment with @riellagroup”

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

#BBnaija's Tacha can join my investment plan with @riellagroup" – Singer, ChuddyK speaking out after long music break. – – "Hi! My name is ChuddyK. You probably noticed that I've taken a break from music, and there's a good reason why – For proper future investment with @riellagroup. . . This here is the beautifully designed Riella Court, a baby brand of Riella Properties. Riella court speaks a luxurious 6 units of 3-bedroom flats sitting in a very serene environment of Lekki Phase 1. . . It proudly boasts of a swimming pool, gym, inbuilt sound system, well fitted kitchen, large living room, spacious rooms, beautifully designed bathrooms, Inverter ACs, water treatment plant and 3 ample car parks for you. . . Riella Court joyfully allows you buy a lifestyle and a reality for an asking price of just  N85M, which comes with a flexible payment plan. . . Call ‪09087725804‬ to have an amazing tour and to get details for the riella court open housing exhibition event coming on the 12th of Oct. Come make your dream a reality."

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Chuddy K, Tacha
0

You may also like

Watch Banky W Get His Groove On With His Favorite Song Of The Moment

Lucky Fans Gets $2,000 Voucher As Waje Gifts Out Prize As Fans Shop Gucci, Jimmy Choo And Other Designer Items At Polo Avenue

Photo: Samuel Eto’o And Wife Poses In Front Of Their Private Jet

Celebrity Photographer calls out Cee-C over photo credit

Slay queen shows off her expensive panties, tattoo in beautiful photos

See Adorable Photo Of Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo & His Beautiful Family

Onyeka Onwenu Appointed As Director Of National Centre for Women Development [NCWD]

Photos from Jude Okoye and wife’s dedication of their second daughter

Photo: KCee Dresses Up As Santa Claus In Christmas Themed Shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *