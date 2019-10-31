Church Of Satan Replies Twitter User Who Desperately Wants To Join Illuminati

Church of Satan has replied to a curious Twitter user who reached out to the organization over how to become a member of the Illuminati sect adding he intends to get rich.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze insinuates that Bishop Oyedepo is a member of Illuminati (Screenshots)

Replying to the user, the controversial organization advised him that ‘Illuminati’ basically means ‘enlightened’ and as such the user needs to read books and educate himself.

Their exchange below:

@Alongeh2 tweeted: “@ChurchofSatan How do I join the Illuminati?? I wanna get rich!”

@ChurchofSatan replied: “Illuminati basically means “enlightened” so read a book, educate yourself and poof! You are now enlightened. As a bonus, educating yourself is also a good step towards getting a job which can lead to getting rich. Good luck!”