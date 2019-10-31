Church Of Satan Replies Twitter User Who Desperately Wants To Join Illuminati

by Eyitemi Majeed
File photo of Illuminati
File photo of Illuminati

Church of Satan has replied to a curious Twitter user who reached out to the organization over how to become a member of the Illuminati sect adding he intends to get rich.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze insinuates that Bishop Oyedepo is a member of Illuminati (Screenshots)

Replying to the user, the controversial organization advised him that ‘Illuminati’ basically means ‘enlightened’ and as such the user needs to read books and educate himself.

Their exchange below:

@Alongeh2 tweeted: “@ChurchofSatan How do I join the Illuminati?? I wanna get rich!”

@ChurchofSatan replied: “Illuminati basically means “enlightened” so read a book, educate yourself and poof! You are now enlightened. As a bonus, educating yourself is also a good step towards getting a job which can lead to getting rich. Good luck!”

Tags from the story
church of Satan, illuminati
0

You may also like

Buhari Secretly Buried Over 1000 Soldiers: Report

Osustech calls off 6 months strike

Shehu Sani

“Minimum Wage Has Become A Dangling Piece Of Meat” – Shehu Sani

National Assembly Complex

Always wanted to know what Nigerian legislators truly earn??? Newly elected lawmaker, Akin Alabi is here to tell you

Two FUTO students found dead in their hostel, after a rough night of s*x, tramadol, codeine and vodka

Nigerian Newspaper Healines Today: 25th April, 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th September

Boko Haram : 3 government spies executed

6 Ways To Recognize a Jealous Person

Lai Mohammed is a lair from the pit of hell -Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *