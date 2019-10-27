Cindy Gifts MC Galaxy Portrait Photo For Making Her A Millionaire (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Cindy Okafor presented a portrait photo to the singer, MC Galaxy at his residence in appreciation of the 1 million naira he gave her.

MC Galaxy and Cindy Okafor
Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy and reality star, Cindy Okafor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information Nigeria recalls Cindy was given the money after selected housemates, Ike and Khafi, failed to show up at Laura Ikeji’s store where the musician was waiting for them.

Impressed by the gesture, MC Galaxy shared the video via Instagram with the caption,

“Oh wow Cindy visited me with this, appreciation goes a long way, thank you @cindyokafor_ for this. Bless up
#asambodochallenge 
#okokoboiko”

Read Also: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Share Kiss On Stage In Paris (Video)

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4GFFZ5lqvA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

