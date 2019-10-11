City FM OAP, Guests Insult Tiwa Savage On Camera (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has put three City FM OAPs on blast after they were caught insulting her.

The girls who were in the studio said so many mean stuff about Tiwa to include the fact that she ‘blows’ form other people’s songs and is a ‘fool.’

Read Also: ‘She Is Doing Way Too Much’ – Gospel Act Warepamor Sammy Slams Tiwa Savage Over Her Topless Photos

Posting the video, the 49.99 act wrote;

Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling
And they wonder why I keep to myself 😏
To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds

Tags from the story
city fm, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Wizkid In Another Twitter War, This Time With Skales – You Won’ Believe What They Said To Each Other…

Alafin of Oyo welcomes a set of twins with one of his young wives (Photos)

Eedris Once Saved Timaya’s life –Rafioso

Michelle Obama Endorses Black Panther!

Ultimate Wonder Promo Winner Receives N64m Cheque From MTN

“I’m Only Attracted To Deaf And Dumb Ladies” – Jesse Jagz

Actress Nadia Buari And Her Mum

(PHOTO) When Humour Brings Wealth: Comedian, Seyi Law Acquires Multi-Million Naira House In Ikorodu

Music Entertainer, Justin Bieber

[WATCH VIDEOS]: #bottlecapchallenge: Justin Bieber, Sergio Ramos, Mariah Carey Drop Their Challenge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *