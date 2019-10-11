City FM OAP, Guests Insult Tiwa Savage On Camera (Video)

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has put three City FM OAPs on blast after they were caught insulting her.

The girls who were in the studio said so many mean stuff about Tiwa to include the fact that she ‘blows’ form other people’s songs and is a ‘fool.’

Posting the video, the 49.99 act wrote;

Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling

And they wonder why I keep to myself 😏

To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds