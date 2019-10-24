Civil War: Nigeria Must Apologise To Biafrans — Fani-Kayode

Recall that former president Yakubu celebrated his 85th birthday some weeks ago with many showering encomium on him and describing him as the father of Nigerian unity, Well, Fani Kayode thinks otherwise.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former aviation minister said he can not celebrate the man because it was under his watch that the slaughter of 3 million Biafran civilians took place.

“When the real history of the country is written the role of General Yakubu Gowon and the other Nigerian commanders during the civil war will be put in proper perspective. The slaughter of 3 million Biafran civilians in that war is the greatest act of black on black genocide in human history.

“I cannot celebrate the birth of a man who presided over such carnage and neither can I describe him as a hero. Nigeria cannot make much progress or truly prosper until she apologises to the Igbo and Biafrans for the great evil that we visited upon them during the civil war.

“The waging of war is different to the mass murder of civilians. The former is lawful, the latter is not. War between two armies is legitimate but the targeting and slaughtering of innocent and defenceless men, women and children is a violation of international law and a crime against humanity.

See his tweets below:

