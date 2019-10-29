Clergyman’s Daughter Marries 3 Men At Once

Ann Grace Aguti, a 36-year-old woman has reportedly married three men and given them three out of the seven tiny huts in her compound in Ngora, Uganda.

This move, it was gathered, has caused her father, Pastor Peter Ogwang of Christ Foundation Ministries, to be very angry with her.

The pastor has since mobilized clan members to evict the new grooms, saying the practice is unacceptable in the Teso community.

Aguti, a mother of three and also presently pregnant, defended her actions, saying she was once married like other women.

She told New Vision: “My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone, but I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have. So, my search continues.”

Read Also: Pastor Wilson: Pastors Are Not Meant To Put Their Tongues In Certain Places ⁠— Fani Kayode

.

Her search led her to a number of men who eventually became her husbands, and now live in her house and take turns to sleep with her.

Aguti then met another man who she brought home after chasing all her other husbands “due to lack of discipline”.

She later brought two other men home and now has 3 husbands.

The men are ‘Richard Alich, a widower and retired police officer who is a father to 10 grown-up children, John Peter Oluka, a fairly well-off peasant, who has a home in the same village and Michael Enyaku, a senior bachelor, who also has land and a home in another village.

Speaking with Sunday Vision, the men said that they have no issues with the arrangement and regard Aguti as the head of the family.