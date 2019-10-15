Cobhams Asuquo’s Wife Reveals Their First Son Was Born Blind (Video)

by Amaka

Ojuolape Veronica Asuquo, the wife of song writer, Cobhams Asuquo, has revealed that their first child, David was born blind just like his father.

Cobhams Asuquo and his sons
Speaking in an interview, the successful PR expert added that her son’s blindness has drawn her closer to God.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their first won on Nov 30th, 2011, in the US.

Mrs Asuquo said,

“The elephant in the room in my life in the past six years is pretty much… So, I got married, and we got pregnant. My pregnancy was fantastic, I didn’t even know I was pregnant, found out I was pregnant, still wasn’t sure I was pregnant because I didn’t have any symptoms.

Although, the Pregnancy seemed smooth, she found out our months after her son was born that her son was blind.

“The doctor was like ‘his eyes are not following’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean he’s not following?.’

“And then suddenly, as a mother, your heart just starts palpitating” she said.

Multiple tests were also carried out on her son within and abroad before it was finally confirmed that David could not see with his physical eyes.

According to the mom of two, the experience made her doubt her spiritual strength but she believes she is making progress which is why she can finally share her story in the open.

Watch the video below:

