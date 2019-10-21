Comedian Akpororo Flaunts New Car, Promotes New Song

Popular Nigerian Comedian Akpororo has shared a photo of himself with his new car on his Instagram.

The comedian who recently bought a car in celebration of his wife’s birthday has now bought one for himself.

Attributing his success to God and his favour to his family, Akpororo shared the photo of his new car to his followers and fans alike.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Comedian Akpororo Surprises His Wife With Brand New SUV

He also used the medium to promote his latest single, “#Iserveaverybiggod” which is now available for download on all digital platforms.

According to him: “Indeed I serve a very big God. All through the year, God has been good to me and my family. #iserveaverybiggod is my testimony of God’s grace and favor. This is my latest toy #iserveaverybiggod is ready for download on all digital platforms… get link on my bio #roroking #roronation.”

See His Post Here: