Comedian Akpororo Sends Special Message To Mark Mum’s Birthday (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian comedian Akpororo has taken to his Instagram to send a special message to his mum to mark her birthday.

The comedian who shared a photo of his mother also captioned it with a very special message to her.

Information Nigeria recalls that the comedian just recently bought a car and shared a photo of it in the promotion to his latest single ‘I serve a very big God.’

Taken to his Instagram, he wrote: “Happy birthday to the world best mum you are heavens sent, thanks for all your prayers and advice, I pray for God to protect you and give you good health, long life is your portion, fresh anointing upon your head #roronation help me celebrate my mum.”

