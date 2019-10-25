Comedian Funny Bone Loses Mum

Popular Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone, has announced the death of his mum via his Instagram page on Thursday, 24th October.

According to the humour merchant who is more popular for his role on the popular TV series ‘squatters’, “he is pained but would leave everything to God.”

What he wrote below:

Speechless .. I am pained but I leave it all to you Lord

You Alone know best and I can’t question you

In every situation we give praise.

I will miss you forever Nnem

See his Instagram post below: