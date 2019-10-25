Comedian Josh2funny Now Engaged To His Girlfriend (Photos)

Fast-rising comedian, Josh2funny has shared lovely pictures from his proposal to his girlfriend.
The comedian got engaged on Thursday evening and decided to flaunt his beautiful bride-to-be who said yes to his proposal.
Also Read: Josh2funny buys car for Bellokreb, his friend of 10 years
Josh2funny wrote: “Thanks for accepting me… Them Don collect me oooooo”
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
@josh2funny is off the market, the queue is moving but please don’t ask me when is mine😂 Congratulations buddy, I’m glad to have pulled off this surprise with you👌🏾 #josh2funny #BJ2020 #events #singer #corproateevents #lagosevents #eventplanners Thanks @akinyemi_oluwatoyin @theviewrooftop_twinwaters for delivering in such short notice👌🏾💥