Comedian Josh2funny Now Engaged To His Girlfriend (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast-rising comedian, Josh2funny has shared lovely pictures from his proposal to his girlfriend.

Josh2funny
Josh2funny

The comedian got engaged on Thursday evening and decided to flaunt his beautiful bride-to-be who said yes to his proposal.

Also Read: Josh2funny buys car for Bellokreb, his friend of 10 years

Josh2funny wrote: “Thanks for accepting me… Them Don collect me oooooo”

Josh2funny
Comedian, Josh2funny and fiancee
Josh2funny
Comedian, Josh2funny and fiancee

Watch the video below:

 

 

Tags from the story
Josh2funny
0

You may also like

Donald Trump Offers $5m For Obama’s College Records, Gives Him October 31 Ultimatum

Adele Enjoying Motherhood, Says ‘No Nanny’

7 Simple Ways to Tackle Body Odour

18-Year-old Marriage Ends, Strange Case Of Divorce

Sultan Of Sokoto And Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja Nominated For 2012 Nobel Peace Prize

5 Things A Guy Will Only Do For The Woman He Loves

Mimi Fawaz wears THREE gorgeous outfits as she hosts Glo CAF Awards

Four Tips To Beat Depression.

4 signs your marriage was over before it even started

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *