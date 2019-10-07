Comedian Seyi Law Showers Praises On BBNaija’s Mike

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has taken to his social media page to pen a poem to 2019 BBNaija housemate Mike, who came in second this year.

While raining praises on him, Seyi shaded a few old housemates like Thin Tal Tony who at some point in the game, cheated on his wife.

Mike throughout the 99 days in the BBNaija house, remained faithful to his wife and not for once flirted with any of the female housemate.

Praising him for this, Seyi wrote;