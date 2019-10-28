Comedian Ushbebe Replies Internet Troll Who Attacked Him Over His Shoes

by Michael Isaac
Comedian Ushbebe
Nigerian Comedian Ushbebe

Nigerian Comedian Ushbebe has responded to an Internet troll who attacked him for his shoes.

The Internet user who tolled Ushbebe for having only a set of co-operate shoes as he hinted that he had gone through all his photos and has only noticed that set of shoe.

Taken to his Instagram, the man, identified as Cjpompey commented on his photo.

In response to this, he replied that he could as well give the man some of his other shoes that he doesn’t like.

See The Post Here:

Ushbebe
Instagram post

 

