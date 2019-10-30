Content Unavailable: Tacha’s Instagram Account, Hacked Or Deleted? (Photo)

The Instagram account of the disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha, is currently not available on the Instagram database.

As at the time of writing this post, the account of one of the most talked-about housemates of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Edition has either been hacked or deleted by Instagram.

Tacha is known for her controversial comments and actions during her stay at the BBNaija house, has been gaining a lot of attractions and endorsements deals, following her disqualification from the show.

In an unfortunate development, her Instagram page is no longer available on the Instagram database.

Could this be hackers or Instagram deleting her profile?

See Images Here: