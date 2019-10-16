Cool FM Shades Jaruma With ‘Audio Money’ Track After Tacha’s Interview

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cool FM shaded sex therapist, Jaruma in a subtle way during an interview with reality star, Tacha.

Tacha and Jaruma
Tacha and Jaruma

Recall that after Tacha was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, Jaruma made a video where she promised to give Tacha a whooping 50 Million Naira.

In a recent interview with Tacha, Cool FM’s OAP, Dotun had asked Tacha if she received the said amount, Tacha did not say Yes, But she didn’t say No… All she said was “Jaruma I Love You”

After that, Cool FM played Paul Okoye’s new track titled “Audio Money” to spite Jaruma.

Watch video below:

Tags from the story
Cool FM, Jaruma, Tacha
