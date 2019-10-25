Corps Member Beats Almajiri Boy To Death In Kano

Some Almajiri children

An unidentified member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Bebeji local government area of Kano state, has allegedly beaten a young Almajiri boy to death.

According to reports, the area has been barricaded by the police to prevent enraged residents from attacking the corps member.

An eye witness had revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday evening when the boy rushed into the corps members’ lodge to collect fruits from one of the residents who had developed the simple gesture of giving out fruits to children in the area.

However while the deceased boy was rushing to get his own share of the fruits, he was said to have collided with the corps member.

His words, “this allegedly provoked him (NYSC member) and caused him to start beating the boy until the boy died.

The Public Relations Officer of Bebeji Transformation for Change, Shehu Suleiman, confirmed the incident saying that the police have barricaded the area to prevent residents of the area from attacking the corps member.

The Kano state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba, also confirmed that the report had gotten to his desk and that investigations have begun.

0

