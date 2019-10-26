Corps Member Didn’t Mean To Kill Almajiri Boy: Kano NYSC Coordinator

The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano, Ladan Baba has dismissed reports that a corps member serving in Bebeji local government area of the state allegedly beat a boy to death.

According to an earlier report, the corps member was provoked by the deceased while rushing to collect some fruits that another corps member in the same lodge usually distributes among children.

In a statement issued on Friday, Baba said, contrary to the report, the corps member ran after the deceased, and while running, the boy fell and hit his head on the wall of the lodge’s entrance.

He said the boy was immediately taken hospital but was confirmed dead by doctors.

“The attention of the NYSC, Kano State management has been drawn to the above subject matter,” the statement read.

“While we regret the untimely demise of an eight-year-old boy, Hassan Suleiman, a class 3 pupil of Old mosque lslamiya school, we wish to state categorically that the unfortunate incident happened at about 3:17pm on Thursday, 25th October at Bebeji town, Bebeji LGA, Kano State, where a corps member, Jepthan Peter Makwin ran after the deceased who came in to pluck fruits from an umbrella Tree within the Corpers’ Lodge.

“In the process, the boy fell and hit his head on the wall of the entrance of the Lodge. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was afterwards confirmed dead.”

He noted also that, a witness revealed that corps members and children in the area.

Baba said the corps member was in police custody for investigation, and that he led the NYSC management team on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

“The Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje also led some members of the state Executive council, Chairman Bebeji Local Government Area, Alhaji Ali Namadi, the Ward Head and other elders where he commiserates with the father of the deceased, Malam Suleiman Aliyu,” he said.