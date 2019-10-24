Cossy Ojiakor Pulls Down Her Pant To Whine Her Waist

by Temitope Alabi
Cossy Ojiakor
Cossy Ojaikor

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has gotten many talking this morning after she took to her IG page to share a very seductive video of herself.

The busty actress shared a video of herself whining her waist with her pants down to further cause a stir.

She captioned the video;

“For table reservation call 08128888886 ….#cossy&dgirls …..10pm Saturday 26th….. follow my Patreon account for private chats and more👅 link in bio $50.”

This is coming just days after she posted photos of her boobs almost spilling out of her outfit for her birthday.

