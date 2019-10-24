Cossy Ojiakor Pulls Down Her Pant To Whine Her Waist

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has gotten many talking this morning after she took to her IG page to share a very seductive video of herself.

The busty actress shared a video of herself whining her waist with her pants down to further cause a stir.

She captioned the video;

“For table reservation call 08128888886 ….#cossy&dgirls …..10pm Saturday 26th….. follow my Patreon account for private chats and more👅 link in bio $50.”

This is coming just days after she posted photos of her boobs almost spilling out of her outfit for her birthday.