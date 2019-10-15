Cossy Ojiakor Shares Sexy Photos To Celebrate Her Birthday (Photos)

Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Actress Cossy Ojiakor

Busty Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor is a year older today and she has taken to her Instagram to share sexy photos of the most talked about part of her body.

The actress shared a couple of pictures that showed her breast and bum as she marked her birthday in excitement.

In the post she shared, she captioned it: “Today a fearless lady was born. But yet I have hidden fears. Dear father you know all my heart desires. Happy birthday to me.”

Lil miss sunshine … #freespirit #happybithday

