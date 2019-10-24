Cossy Ojiakor Whines Seductively, Shows Bum (Video)

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has teased her followers and fans with a video of her whining her waist seductively.

The video which was shared on the Internet showed the actress revealing her bum as she dances to the song ‘good for you’ by Selena Gomez.

Nollywood busty actress, who is also well known to share moments on her Instagram where she is preaching the word of God to her fans and followers has decided now to tease them with something different.

Watch The Video Here: