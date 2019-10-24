Cossy Ojiakor Whines Seductively, Shows Bum (Video)

by Michael
Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Busty Actress Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor has teased her followers and fans with a video of her whining her waist seductively.

The video which was shared on the Internet showed the actress revealing her bum as she dances to the song ‘good for you’ by Selena Gomez.

Nollywood busty actress, who is also well known to share moments on her Instagram where she is preaching the word of God to her fans and followers has decided now to tease them with something different.

READ ALSO – SeeThrowback Photo Of Cossy  Before Her Breast Enlargement

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

#cossyorjiakor 👀

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Tags from the story
cossy ojiakor
0

You may also like

You can’t run for re-election, Falana warns Fayose

Family members of deceased Police Officers get N12.8 million

Nigerian Army announces date for recruitment of new intakes

Gov. Ambode congratulates APC over Lagos LG Election

Forbes Magazine Names Dangote The Richest Black Man In The World (See Full List)

Customs raiding markets for smuggled rice to be banned by FG

Teacher Whose Wife Was Caught In Bed With A Politician Found Dead

‘Buhari should accept Onnoghen’s resignation – Clarke

“Why I hired someone for my son’s JAMB exam”- Arrested Nigerian mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *