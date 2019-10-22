Court Adjourns Naira Marley’s Trial

Naira Marley
The Federal high court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the fraud case levied against Naira Marley by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) with a date not yet declared.

The presiding judge, justice Nicholas Oweibo, in his ruling said the adjournment is to enable the EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and Fashola’s counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN to respond to two motions.

Nairamarley and his accomplice are allegedly said to have conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to fraudulently dupe their victims.

 

