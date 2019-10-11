Court Orders Fresh Election As Melaye Loses Senatorial Seat

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday lost the appeal of a tribunal ruling that nullified his election as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate.

Senator Dino Melaye

“I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered,” Dino Melaye tweeted on Friday.

The Kogi State National Assembly Election Tribunal Friday, nullified Dino Melaye’s election.

Melaye, a candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the February election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His victory was challenged in court by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, over-voting, and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

