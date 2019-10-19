Court Sends Nanny To 20-Years In Prison For Getting Pregnant For 11-Year-Old Boy

by Eyitemi
court gavel
court gavel

A 28-year-old Florida woman named Marissa Mowry has bagged 20 years imprisonment for having sex with an 11-year-old boy whom he was babysitting at the time.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, Marisa was 22 when she started working as a nanny with the boy’s family. The boy is said to be 17-year-old at the moment and trying hard to raise the 5-year-old child from the illicit act.

There were initial doubts about the paternity of Mowry’s child until DNA proved that the boy is really the father.

Mowry was reportedly facing a life sentence before entering a plea bargain with the prosecutor on October 16th and she was subsequently handed 20-years.

Marissa Mowry
0

