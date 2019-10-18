Court Sentences Killer Of MTN Staff To Death By Hanging

A High Court sitting in Kwara state has sentenced Ogundele David, killer of an MTN telecommunication staff, Abiola Tosin Ashinwo, to death by hanging.

The court gave its judgement delivered by the trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, n Ogundele who was convicted on two-count charge, after more than three years of legal battle.

The court held on Ogundele’s first count charge, that he committed an illegal act by stabbing Ashinwo with the intention of causing her death thereby, committed offence of culpable homicide, punishable with death under Section 229 of the penal code law.

Read Also: Court Sentences Father And Son To Death By Hanging In Zamfara

For causing the death of Ashinwo by stabbing her with a knife the court held that he committed offence punishable under Section 221 of the penal code law.

According to the judge, the prosecution had been able to prove the case of culpable homicide against Ogundele.

For the first offence, the convict bagged a 25 years jail term while he was sentenced to death by hanging for the second charge.