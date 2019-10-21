Court To Resume Naira Marley’s Card Fraud Case Tomorrow

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley is set to resume trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his alleged internet fraud case.

Naira Marley
‘Puta’ Crooner, Naira Marley

“The matter is coming up tomorrow,” Wilson Uwujaren, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ((EFCC) spokesman, said when contacted by The Guardian on Monday.

Recall that in May, Justice Nicholas Onweibo adjourned the singer’s internet fraud case to October 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

He was granted an N2 million bail, with two sureties in a like sum.

*Sourced from The Guardian report

