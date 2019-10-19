COZA: Two Of Busola’s Lawyer In N10m Suit Have Resigned: Kemi Olunloyo

by Eyitemi
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo
COZA Founder, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo

Recall that Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo, is seeking a N10m redress from Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, following allegations of rape levied against him, well Kemi Olunloyo, controversial investigative journalist, has shared that two lawyers from the singer wife’s team have resigned.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she further shared that the two lawyers have called her and want to speak with her.

Read AlsoCOZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Detained In Police Custody In Abuja

While we are yet to ascertain what went wrong, below is what Kemi Olunloyo posted.

What she wrote below:

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo, Kemi Olunloyo
