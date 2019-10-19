COZA: Two Of Busola’s Lawyer In N10m Suit Have Resigned: Kemi Olunloyo

Recall that Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo, is seeking a N10m redress from Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, following allegations of rape levied against him, well Kemi Olunloyo, controversial investigative journalist, has shared that two lawyers from the singer wife’s team have resigned.
Speaking via her Instagram page, she further shared that the two lawyers have called her and want to speak with her.
While we are yet to ascertain what went wrong, below is what Kemi Olunloyo posted.
Two of Busola Dakolo’s lawyers in the 10M team have QUIT, they contacted me privately that they need to talk to me. My 60 day investigation is long over. Police investigation results loading….Should I listen to them to hear what they have to say? Afterall no Journalist touched it. Credits: Instagram @BusolaDakolo #IJCoza