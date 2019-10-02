Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Another Champions League Record

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reached another landmark in the UEFA Champions League after scoring against Bayern Leverkusen on Tuesday.

As a result of the Portuguese 88th-minute strike, he has now scored against 33 different teams in the competition setting him on par with Spanish legend, Raul Gonzalez.

Speaking on his life after retirement at the end of the match, the 5 times Ballon D’or winner said:

“I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn’t matter the age, it’s all about mentality,”

“The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?”