Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 700th Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit another milestone in his career.

According to reports, Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his professional career during Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Ukraine on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is just one of six footballers to have hit the 700 marks, with Josef Bican estimated to be the top goalscorer in history with 805 goals.

Brazilian stars Romario and Pele, came close to this feat with 772 goals and 767 goals, respectively. Ferenc Puskas’ 746 career finishes and Gerd Muller’s 735 round out the top five.