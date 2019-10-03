Cubana Chief Priest Bags Brand Ambassador Of Moët Hennessy Middle East, Africa (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Liquor dealer Cubana Chief Priest has just been branded the brand ambassador for top international liquor brand, Moët Hennessy.

The excited barman took to his Instagram to share this update to his fans and followers.

He hinted his excitement and what it means to be recognised in the international scene.

“I Don Hammer. The Biggest Liquor. Organization In The World

“Moët & Hennessy Found Me Worthy, Am International Now, It’s Middle East & Africa, All The Way From Aba I

“Made It To The World @obi_cubana You Have Done ✅ It All”

See His Post Here: