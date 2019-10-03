Cubana Chief Priest Bags Brand Ambassador Of Moët Hennessy Middle East, Africa (Photos)

by Michael
Moët ambassador Cubana chief priest
Nigerian liquor dealer Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Nigerian Liquor dealer Cubana Chief Priest has just been branded the brand ambassador for top international liquor brand, Moët Hennessy.

The excited barman took to his Instagram to share this update to his fans and followers.

He hinted his excitement and what it means to be recognised in the international scene.

“I Don Hammer. The Biggest Liquor. Organization In The World

“Moët & Hennessy Found Me Worthy, Am International Now, It’s Middle East & Africa, All The Way From Aba I

“Made It To The World @obi_cubana You Have Done ✅ It All”

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Cubana Chief Priest, Moët
0

You may also like

Motorcyclist rescued after overdosing on Tramadol In Delta State

More stunning photos of Adesua Etomi from her Genevieve Magazine shoot emerges

K-Switch’s Liberian Girlfriend Shares Romantic Photo Of Self And Boyfriend To Celebrate Anniversary

Nigerians Suggest Professions For TBoss After #BBNaija

My Monkey Looks Like Chris Brown – Deborah Vanessa

Actress Oshodi Oke slams Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing, others, for flaunting cars and houses online

”Cheating on your “loved one”…why has it become such a common act now-a-days? – Juliet Ibrahim

When I was producing songs for Timaya, I was broke – K-Solo

Runtown Expecting First Child Together With American Girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *