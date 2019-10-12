Cultists Allegedly Attack Zlatan Ibile After His Stage Performance In US (Video)

Some men said to be cultists known as Aye-axe men, on Friday, attacked indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile after his show at DonRecky Hall, U.S.

In the video posted online, the cultists, who were sporting black clothes with dark glasses were seen punching the “This Year” crooner, who in turn tried to escape with the help of some men suspected to be his bodyguards.

At the background of the video, a man could be heard shouting in Yoruba saying,

“won fe pa Zlatan o (they are beating Zlatan while a lady was also yelling too)”.

Earlier this year, the rave of the moment was attacked by rival cultists during a show held at the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

Watch the video below: