Customs Bans Importation Of All Items Through Land Borders

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has just announced the ban on the importation of all items through the nation’s land borders.

This was made known by Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of NCS, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

This is to help security agencies to be able to scan the goods entering the country, adding that goods can only enter the country through the air and seaports, where they can undergo thorough scanning and certified fit for consumption.

“We hope that by the time we get to the end of this exercise, we would have agreed with our neighbours on the type of goods that should enter and exit our country,” he said.

“For now, all goods, whether illicit or non-illicit, are banned from going and coming into Nigeria.

“Let me add that for the avoidance of doubt that we included all goods because all goods can equally come through our seaports.

“For that reason, we have deemed it necessary for now that importers of such goods should go through our controlled borders where we have scanners to verify the kind of goods and how healthy to our people can be conducted.”

“When it comes to security, all laws take back a seat.

Read Also: I Wholeheartedly Support Closure Of Nigerian Borders: Emir Sanusi

“We want to make sure that our people are protected. You must be alive and well for you to begin to ask for your rights. Your rights come when you are well and alive.

“Go and the people in Maiduguri when Boko Haram was harassing their lives, the only question was survival, there is no question of right. This time Nigeria must survive first then before we begin to ask for our rights.”