Cut Lawmakers’ Salaries: Bishop Kukah Tells Buhari, Lawan

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate president Ahmed Lawan to look into reducing the bogus salaries of members of National Assembly.

Bishop Kukah said this at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, on Saturday.

This is coming just a few days, after the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi in a publication asked the Senate to begin the change Nigeria needs by cutting down their salaries in half.

What the Catholic cleric said

”As provoking as Sanusi said, if the salaries of a senator, 36 million naira is cut in half, it will create jobs for thousands of Nigerians with salaries of 92,000 naira each”.

”We are the Poverty Capital of the world, what else do we need to know?

” A British Judge said: If there were a World Cup for Corruption, Nigeria will always play in the finals

“We are one of the most insecure places to be born into. We can go on with the readings from the Book of Lamentation. But we pause and consider Security. Everywhere, from the womb to the tomb is a zone of death. Mutation nomenclature of Insecurity.

“Although years after independence, we are unable to manage our economy ourselves, if we stay with democracy and renew our faith and roll our sleeves, then we will get there”.

“If you have a sound Economy, you are guaranteed Security, and if you have sound Security, then you can be guaranteed sound development. ”

