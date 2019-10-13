Cyprus Police Shut Down Rema’s First International Performance (Video)

by Michael
Rema
Nigerian Artiste Rema
Nigerian artiste Rema has experienced a great deal of embarrassment at his first international performance.
Rema, performing on stage was suddenly disrupted as Cyprus police shut down the arena.
While his performance was on, the sound went off and his non-relenting fans tuned to the acapella version.
Bankulli Osha took to his Instagram to share what amazing experience it was to hear the fans sing so beautifully.
In the video, he explained why the sound went off and how the Cyprus police tried to pull people out of the auditorium.
See His Post Here:
Tags from the story
Cyprus Police, Rema
0

