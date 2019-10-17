Dabota Lawson Celebrates Her Daughter As She Turns 3

by Temitope Alabi
Former beauty queen Dabota Lawson has taken to her IG page to share beautiful photos of her daughter Reginah as she turns 3.

Dabota welcomed her daughter with her ex-husband, Sunny Aku in 2016.

Sharing photos of her little girl, Dabota penned a sweet birthday message alongside which reads thus;

My everyday crush, my greatest Love . Since she came into my life it’s been blessings upon blessings upon blessings. I’m thankful to my Heavenly Father everyday for The Love of My Life, Queen Reignah

See more photos below;

