Daddy Freeze Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Daddy Freeze mum
Daddy Freeze mum

Media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG page to celebrate his mum who turns a year older today.

Freeze shared a photo of his mom and penned a beautiful birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor, Masquerade Go Toe-To-Toe In Market Place

Gushing about his um, he wrote;

Happy Birthday mum, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, Professor of law, provost, college of law, acting Vice Chancellor, mother of Daddy Freeze your accolades are many😍

May the Good Lord continue to uplift you, guide you and bless you with wisdom in Yahushua’s name, AMEN!

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Charly Boy Shares Photos From 2014 Annual Gay Pride Festival

Charly Boy Shares Photos From 2014 Annual Gay Pride Festival

Toyin Lawani and son dress up as Wonder Woman and Iron Man for his birthday

Actress, Maureen Solomon Lovingly Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Husband

First Ever Etisalat iParty Held in Lagos

Buhari

Nigerians react as MURIC urge Buhari to appoint 5 Muslims from Southwest in his cabinet

Watch Jim Iyke Hint On Being Married For Four Years

Ike Paints The Shape Of Mercy’ Bum, His Face On The Wall (Video)

Drizzy Drake goes Double Platinum!!

Teju BabyFace Set To Wed Next Month, Discusses How He Met His Wife To Be

Teju BabyFace Set To Wed Next Month, Discusses How He Met His Wife To Be

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *