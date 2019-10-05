Daddy Freeze Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older

Media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG page to celebrate his mum who turns a year older today.
Freeze shared a photo of his mom and penned a beautiful birthday message alongside.
Gushing about his um, he wrote;
Happy Birthday mum, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, Professor of law, provost, college of law, acting Vice Chancellor, mother of Daddy Freeze your accolades are many😍
–
May the Good Lord continue to uplift you, guide you and bless you with wisdom in Yahushua’s name, AMEN!