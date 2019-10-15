Daddy Freeze, Hushpuppi Hang Out In Dubai (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze and his partner who are on a quick visit to Dubai which was sponsored by his company Cool FM celebrated with Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze and Hushpuppi

Recall that Hushpuppi celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and now it is  evident that the OAP was one of the guests at the small dinner.

Also Read: ‘Your Father Used Your Mother As Pit Latrine’ – Daddy Freeze Tells Internet Troll

The controversial OAP also enjoyed the comfort of Hushpuppi’s Ferrari 650 ride.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3nRiC5HBKu/?igshid=1jdvvrincl19s

Tags from the story
Cool FM, Daddy Freeze, Dubai, Husppupi
0

You may also like

“I’m ‘So Insecure’ About My Body” – Kim Kardashian Cries Out

Kate Henshaw Surprised At The Gym By Young Artiste Fan

“This is how it should be done” – How Fans Reacted to #TheFalzExperience

[Photos]: Ciara poses pantless in new sexy photo

Bobrisky Reveals How His Birthday Was Celebrated At Great Expense

Brace up ladies and gentlemen!!! Falz says opinion on runs girls, stands(video)

Nollywood Stars Attend Actress Angela Okorie’s son’s 5th birthday party

What Is Wrong With This Photo Of Mercy Aigbe?

Akpororo calls out Bobrisky while speaking about gays during comedy show (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *