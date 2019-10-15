Daddy Freeze, Hushpuppi Hang Out In Dubai (Video)

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze and his partner who are on a quick visit to Dubai which was sponsored by his company Cool FM celebrated with Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi.

Recall that Hushpuppi celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and now it is evident that the OAP was one of the guests at the small dinner.

Also Read: ‘Your Father Used Your Mother As Pit Latrine’ – Daddy Freeze Tells Internet Troll

The controversial OAP also enjoyed the comfort of Hushpuppi’s Ferrari 650 ride.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3nRiC5HBKu/?igshid=1jdvvrincl19s