Daddy Freeze Reacts To Viral Video Of Pastor Performing Oral Sex On Church Member

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to a viral sex video of a certain pastor David Wilson of BibleWay Ministries & World Outreach Inc. located at Texarkana, Texas.
The video showed the pastor performing a sex act on a lady that appears not to be his wife.
Read Also: Pastor Wilson Breaks The Internet With Video of Him Licking Member’s Vagina Religiously [Video]
Reacting to the video, Daddy Freeze said;
astor Wilson’s case can never be “he manipulated me”, after that video, female church members would be more than willing.🙄
–
90% of women, after bashing him for the immorality in the video, will look at their husbands and say: “Hmmm, see yasef”🙄
–
When the video broke on twitter all the women around me were like wow, this guy sabi 🙄 if una too talk I go tag una for this post🙄
–
Jokes apart, after he is done serving his punishment for lewdness (I believe a one year suspension should be the minimum penalty), he should start a school where he can teach Christians in monogamous relationships how to please their partners, many of us need to learn, guys don’t be shy, admit say the guy Sabi pass you, make all of us learn so that pastor Wilson no go collect our women o! I don yarn.
–
◄ Song of Solomon 2:3 ►
New International Version
Like an apple tree among the trees of the forest is my beloved among the young men. I delight to sit in his shade, and his fruit is sweet to my taste.
–
◄ Song of Solomon 1:16 ►
New Living Translation
You are so handsome, my love, pleasing beyond words! The soft grass is our bed;
–
◄ Song of Solomon 4:16 ►
New Living Translation
Awake, north wind! Rise up, south wind! Blow on my garden and spread its fragrance all around. Come into your garden, my love; taste its finest fruits.
–
◄ Song of Solomon 8:5 ►
New Living Translation
Who is this sweeping in from the desert, leaning on her lover? Young Woman I aroused you under the apple tree…..
View this post on Instagram
Pastor Wilson’s case can never be “he manipulated me”, after that video, female church members would be more than willing.🙄 – 90% of women, after bashing him for the immorality in the video, will look at their husbands and say: “Hmmm, see yasef”🙄 – When the video broke on twitter all the women around me were like wow, this guy sabi 🙄 if una too talk I go tag una for this post🙄 – Jokes apart, after he is done serving his punishment for lewdness (I believe a one year suspension should be the minimum penalty), he should start a school where he can teach Christians in monogamous relationships how to please their partners, many of us need to learn, guys don’t be shy, admit say the guy Sabi pass you, make all of us learn so that pastor Wilson no go collect our women o! I don yarn. – ◄ Song of Solomon 2:3 ► New International Version Like an apple tree among the trees of the forest is my beloved among the young men. I delight to sit in his shade, and his fruit is sweet to my taste. – ◄ Song of Solomon 1:16 ► New Living Translation You are so handsome, my love, pleasing beyond words! The soft grass is our bed; – ◄ Song of Solomon 4:16 ► New Living Translation Awake, north wind! Rise up, south wind! Blow on my garden and spread its fragrance all around. Come into your garden, my love; taste its finest fruits. – ◄ Song of Solomon 8:5 ► New Living Translation Who is this sweeping in from the desert, leaning on her lover? Young Woman I aroused you under the apple tree…..