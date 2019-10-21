“Daddy Of The Year” – Chioma Shares Video Of Herself With Davido By Her Side In Hospital (Video)

by Amaka

Barely 24 hours after the delivery of her child, Chioma Avril Rowland returned to social media with a video of herself cosying up to her boo, Davido in the hospital.

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma
Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner welcomed his first son and third child with the chef just a few weeks after they both got engaged.

Chefchi as she is fondly called shared a video of her son moving his hands

Davido is the first the First African Celebrity to amass more than a million likes on a post where he announced the birth of his son David Jnr.

According to reports, the new born already has over 200 fake Instagram accounts.

Watch the video below:

