“Daddy Of The Year” – Chioma Shares Video Of Herself With Davido By Her Side In Hospital (Video)

Barely 24 hours after the delivery of her child, Chioma Avril Rowland returned to social media with a video of herself cosying up to her boo, Davido in the hospital.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner welcomed his first son and third child with the chef just a few weeks after they both got engaged.

Chefchi as she is fondly called shared a video of her son moving his hands

Davido is the first the First African Celebrity to amass more than a million likes on a post where he announced the birth of his son David Jnr.

According to reports, the new born already has over 200 fake Instagram accounts.

